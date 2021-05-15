Dry today, but rain chances increase tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and dry today

Scattered shower chances return Sunday

Long-range pattern turning warmer

THE WEEKEND

This will be another one of those 50/50 weekends. Saturday will be more sunny, drier and warmer than Sunday. A southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back into the 60s and 70s for many areas to start the weekend.

By Sunday, a slow moving system brings more chances of showers back into the forecast. This shouldn’t be an all-day washout, but numerous showers should give locations in the mountains a chance of seeing rain at some point.

Rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive with models suggesting .10″ to .25″ through Sunday evening.

Scatters showers and an isolated storm are possible on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The unsettled pattern will linger into next week with the highest shower probability Sunday through Tuesday. It will also be much warmer by the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.

Central VA and Southside now considered "Abnormally Dry" but not quite in a drought. We need the rain. Most areas 1" below average for May. We're checking out the shower chances now on WDBJ7. #Lynchburg #Danville pic.twitter.com/sMZFxTDm5Q — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) May 13, 2021

