Dry today, but rain chances increase tomorrow
A slow moving system will bring chances of rain into early next week.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and dry today
- Scattered shower chances return Sunday
- Long-range pattern turning warmer
THE WEEKEND
This will be another one of those 50/50 weekends. Saturday will be more sunny, drier and warmer than Sunday. A southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back into the 60s and 70s for many areas to start the weekend.
By Sunday, a slow moving system brings more chances of showers back into the forecast. This shouldn’t be an all-day washout, but numerous showers should give locations in the mountains a chance of seeing rain at some point.
Rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive with models suggesting .10″ to .25″ through Sunday evening.
NEXT WEEK
The unsettled pattern will linger into next week with the highest shower probability Sunday through Tuesday. It will also be much warmer by the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.
