Goodwill hosts Community Career & Resource Fair

(WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is connecting people with potential employers and helped families have fun this weekend.

Goodwill said it expects hundreds of people participated in its Community Career and Resource Fair Saturday.

The organization hosted the event at its jobs campus in conjunction with a Fun Day organized by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Shiloh Baptist Church, and the Roanoke City Public Libraries.

More than 20 different organizations had booths at the event.

Families enjoyed free food, activities, and kids could take home their own bag of books.

