IRS sends out another round of relief payments

This is the ninth batch of COVID stimulus payments under President Joe Biden’s plan and the money is available by direct deposit or checks.
By CNN
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One million more Americans can expect additional COVID-19 relief checks.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, 460,000 taxpayers are now eligible for more money now that their 2020 returns have been processed.

Those include individuals or households that did not qualify for a stimulus check based on their 2019 income, or got less than they were supposed to.

The so-called “plus-up” payments, which started Wednesday, apply to those whose 2020 income was significantly less than what they had in 2019.

Also eligible are parents who had a child or added a dependent between 2019 and 2020.

To find out if you are eligible or to track your payment, visit IRS.gov and the “Get My Payment Tool.”

