Liberty Claims ASun Softball Title

Flames headed back to NCAA Tourney
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Travis Wells
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Kennesaw, GA. (WDBJ) -No. 1 North Division Seed Liberty claimed its fourth conference tournament title in program history on Saturday, defeating the host, No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State, 5-4 in the title game of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship held at Bailey Park.

The Lady Flames (42-13) secured the ASUN’s automatic qualifying berth to the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship, whose field will be announced on Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. Kennesaw State (26-25) was making its third appearance in the ASUN final.

Liberty earned its first ASUN title in program history after winning three conference tournament titles (2002, 2011, 2018) while in the Big South.

Liberty senior Amber Bishop-Riley was named the ASUN Tournament MVP, becoming the fifth Liberty player and first since Autumn Bishop in 2018 to be named conference tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Autumn Bishop, Caroline Hudson and Emily Kirby.

Saturday was the Lady Flames’ ninth appearance all-time in a conference championship final game. Liberty is now 52-48 all-time in conference tournament play, including 15-11 in conference tournament games under Head Coach Dot Richardson.

The Lady Flames, who are ranked No. 25 in both major polls this week, are 21-1 in their last 22 games. That stretch includes 12 shutout wins and seven one-run victories.

