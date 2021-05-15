Lynchburg Beats Pfeiffer in NCAA Lacrosse Tournament

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) -The University of Lynchburg jumped on top early and never looked back in knocking off Pfeiffer in the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament. The Hornets raced to a 3-0 lead and then scored 7 straight second period goals to lead 16-5 at the half. Ryan Kenney led the way with 6 goals. The Hornets will face Stevens on Sunday afternoon in round two.

