RAM holds free medical pop-up clinic in Wythe County

Volunteers and doctors from around the nation bring free dental, medical, and vision care to...
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A small airport in Rural Retreat has been transformed into a Remote Area Medical Clinic.

It brings free healthcare for those who may not have access.

“It is called Remote Area Medical, but it’s remote from healthcare,” said RAM Chief Executive Officer Jeff Eastman.

It’s a one stop shop for those who need or may not have easy access to healthcare.

“There’s such a great need for these kinds of services and it’s not just in rural communities it’s everywhere we go,” said Dr. John Osborne a dentist and Dental Director of RAM.

“It’s there’s that waitress. It’s that school bus driver, it’s those individuals right down the street from you that can’t take the time off to go get health care, that have high deductibles or have other barriers,” said Eastman.

Volunteers and doctors from around the nation bring free dental, medical, and vision care to one place--- and for the fifth year its here at mountain empire airport.

“We rely very heavily on what we call our community host groups or CHG’s. They are a coalition of local individuals who are committed to bringing care to the area,” said Kim Faulikinbury the clinic coordinator.

RAM hosts 95 clinics like this every year around the nation-- teaming up with local providers to bring care to those in the community who need it most.

“They’re people just like you and I that have just, you know, fallen on hard times or whatever and it’s, it’s really a blessing to be able to help them,” said Dr. Osbourne.

Even if you’re not a medical professional, you can get involved with remote area medical clinics by volunteering or donating funds. You can learn more by visiting RAM’s website.

