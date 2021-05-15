Advertisement

Search continues for Brown 12 years later

Authorities determined that she left her home without critical medication or her purse.
Courtesy VSP
Courtesy VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple agencies and the family of Ms. Hattie Gertrude Brown continue to search for answers.

Sunday will mark 12 years since Brown was last seen at gas station outside South Boston with her nephew.

Video footage shows them both leaving in her silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta at the Sheetz gas station located at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58 early that morning.

The vehicle was found months later in July 2009 abandoned after being set on fire behind an old barn in Halifax County’s southeastern corner.

Brown is Black with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She stands at 5-feet-4 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a sleeveless top and pants with side stripes.

Authorities determined that she left her home without critical medication or her purse.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Virginia State Police toll-free at 1-800-552-0962 or at 434-352-7128, with emails being directed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards amends mask mandate to ease restrictions statewide.
Virginia lifts mask mandate
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Elliston tractor-trailer crash closes 460E
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors

Latest News

Courtesy Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill hosts Community Career & Resource Fair
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Crews respond to fire at assisted living center in Roanoke
Kaylee, 20, smiles with her family, several months after becoming a trauma survivor.
Trauma survivors, Carilion providers team up to complete ‘Race to Rebuild’