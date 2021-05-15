Search continues for Brown 12 years later

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple agencies and the family of Ms. Hattie Gertrude Brown continue to search for answers.

Sunday will mark 12 years since Brown was last seen at gas station outside South Boston with her nephew.

Video footage shows them both leaving in her silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta at the Sheetz gas station located at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58 early that morning.

The vehicle was found months later in July 2009 abandoned after being set on fire behind an old barn in Halifax County’s southeastern corner.

Brown is Black with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She stands at 5-feet-4 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a sleeveless top and pants with side stripes.

Authorities determined that she left her home without critical medication or her purse.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Virginia State Police toll-free at 1-800-552-0962 or at 434-352-7128, with emails being directed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

