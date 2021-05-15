Trauma survivors, Carilion providers team up to complete ‘Race to Rebuild’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life can change in a moment.

“She’s fine with sharing the story, it’s still just pretty emotional talking about it,” said David Stanley, sitting next to his daughter, Kaylee.

A car accident is what changed Kaylee’s life, making the 20-year-old a trauma survivor.

“She had hemorrhage on one side of her brain, broke her jaw in half, cheek bone, damaged her right eye, multiple skull fractures,” said David.

It took 2 weeks in the trauma ICU, 2 weeks in the progressive care unit, and then several months of inpatient care before Kaylee’s body had healed enough to return home to Patrick County.

But Saturday, Kaylee and her family will head back to Roanoke. as they’re now members of the trauma survivors network.

“The trauma survivors network is for survivors of multi-organ system trauma, physical trauma, like motor vehicle accidents,” said the trauma outreach coordinator for Carilion, Arwen Quinn.

The goal is to provide resources to survivors and their loved ones, though all momentum for TSN locally was lost during the pandemic.

“It’s also very important for the providers to see how their patients are doing. We stay so close to them and keep in touch with them so closely while they’re coming to appointments, and then after they’re discharged we see them very rarely,” said Quinn.

According to Kaylee, her doctors and nurses would frequently tell her how much progress she made every day while at Carilion. Saturday afternoon: a needed reunion, many months in the making, will finally happen.

Over 72 staff members and trauma survivors will meet at the Roanoke River Greenway to complete the race. Anyone can participate at anytime throughout the month of May.

