US climate envoy Kerry meets with pope on climate crisis

Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow this November.
Pope Francis and John Kerry, right, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Vatican, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, currently President Biden’s envoy on the climate, met in private audience with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope “a compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.” Kerry told Vatican News in an interview that the pope speaks with “unique authority, compelling moral authority, that hopefull can push people to greater ambition to get the job done. (Vatican Media via AP)(AP)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, has met in private with Pope Francis.

After Saturday’s meeting, Kerry called the pope “a compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.”

The former U.S. Secretary of State told Vatican News that the pope’s embrace of climate issues “hopefully can push people to greater ambition to get the job done.”

Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow this November.

