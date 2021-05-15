Advertisement

Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate

Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin won the GOP’s nomination for governor. In doing so he easily defeated state Sen. Amanda Chase, the most ardent Trump supporter in the field.
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.(WHSV)
By Matthew Barakat
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin won the GOP’s nomination for governor. In doing so he easily defeated state Sen. Amanda Chase.

Some Republicans argue that the results show the party is emphasizing electability over fealty to Trump. Others say Youngkin linked himself closely to Trump during the nomination campaign and can’t be considered anything but a Trump loyalist.

Youngkin will square off against a Democrat-to-be-determined in November.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards amends mask mandate to ease restrictions statewide.
Virginia lifts mask mandate
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Elliston tractor-trailer crash closes 460E
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors

Latest News

Pope Francis and John Kerry, right, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Vatican,...
US climate envoy Kerry meets with pope on climate crisis
Voting sign
Will Virginia embrace ranked choice voting?
Sen. Kaine talks to reporters on Thursday, May 13.
Sen. Kaine calls pipeline hack ‘one of most damaging’ of its type
Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure