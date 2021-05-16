An unsettled pattern moves in for the next few days
A slow moving system will bring chances of rain into next week.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and cooler today
- Rain chances linger through Tuesday
- Summer-like pattern returns
SUNDAY
We are see a lot of clouds today and this will continue through the day. A slow moving system brings scattered showers to the region today. This shouldn’t be an all-day washout, but numerous showers should give locations in the mountains a chance of seeing rain at some point today. Rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive with models suggesting .10″ to .25″ through this evening.
MONDAY
The warm front moves closer on Monday bringing the best chances of rain to the region. A few isolated storms will be possible as well. High across the region will be in the 60s for Monday.
TUESDAY
More sunshine is expected on Tuesday and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. The warm front should be just to our North allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s and mid 70s. Rainfall looks minimal through Tuesday.
We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.
END OF THE WEEK
High pressure looks to build in behind the warm front for the end of the week. This will likely lead to a Summer-like pattern into next weekend. Highs climb into the 80s with some locations looking to make it into the lower 90s by the weekend.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.