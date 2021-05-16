An unsettled pattern moves in for the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy and cooler today

Rain chances linger through Tuesday

Summer-like pattern returns

SUNDAY

We are see a lot of clouds today and this will continue through the day. A slow moving system brings scattered showers to the region today. This shouldn’t be an all-day washout, but numerous showers should give locations in the mountains a chance of seeing rain at some point today. Rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive with models suggesting .10″ to .25″ through this evening.

Scattered showers expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

The warm front moves closer on Monday bringing the best chances of rain to the region. A few isolated storms will be possible as well. High across the region will be in the 60s for Monday.

Rain and a few storms possible on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. The warm front should be just to our North allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s and mid 70s. Rainfall looks minimal through Tuesday.

Projected rainfall through Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.

Central VA and Southside now considered "Abnormally Dry" but not quite in a drought. We need the rain. Most areas 1" below average for May. We're checking out the shower chances now on WDBJ7. #Lynchburg #Danville pic.twitter.com/sMZFxTDm5Q — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) May 13, 2021

END OF THE WEEK

High pressure looks to build in behind the warm front for the end of the week. This will likely lead to a Summer-like pattern into next weekend. Highs climb into the 80s with some locations looking to make it into the lower 90s by the weekend.

