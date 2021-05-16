Advertisement

Community tours William Byrd High School ahead of renovations

William Byrd High School community members take a look at the floor plans for the upcoming...
William Byrd High School community members take a look at the floor plans for the upcoming renovation project.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Vinton, William Byrd High School held an Open House on Sunday for the school community to see their displays and renderings of the renovations scheduled to start this summer.

WDBJ7 spoke with those involved with the upcoming construction to hear more about their plans and see what the school will look like.

“We’re excited, the community is excited, we’re just thankful that it’s going to happen,” Tim Greenway, a Roanoke County School Board Vinton member, said.

This summer, parts of this school will be demolished and spaces will be updated and added.

“The auditorium needs to be upgraded, all of the classrooms need to be upgraded. . . We’re also getting a new choir room, we’re getting a new wrestling/cheerleading room, and so there are a lot of new exciting additions. We’ll be on par with the rest of our counterparts in the county now,” Greenway said.

Students, parents, teachers, alumni and the public were invited on Sunday to tour the school before the renovation project begins.

“It’s one last opportunity to walk down memory lane. This is the school I graduated from in ’82, and it looks, on these two halls and upstairs, it looks identical,” Greenway said.

“What they also get to do seeing these new drawings, renderings, things like that, they get to see what’s going to be there for their kids in the future,” Chris Lowe, Director of Facilities and Operations for Roanoke County Schools, said. He is the project manager for the William Byrd renovations.

Lowe said the timeline has been extended from 18 months to 24 months due to some challenges the pandemic created.

“The major challenges we’re having right now is basically timing of getting materials and the 200-300% of inflation for construction costs over the past eight months,” Lowe explained.

“Our students deserve it, and we want them to proud of the community they live in, we want them to be proud of the school they came from, and we want them to come back and live and work in the Vinton area,” Greenway said.

Some students will learn in mobile classrooms, but they will have access to parts of the building during the renovation project.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
Gov. John Bel Edwards amends mask mandate to ease restrictions statewide.
Virginia lifts mask mandate
Courtesy Forest FD
‘Mass casualty incident’ leaves 7 injured after Forest crash
WDBJ7
Authorities seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
Courtesy obituary
Cucci’s Pizzeria founder dies at 68

Latest News

People walk along the Roanoke greenway with 5-gallon buckets of water.
Folks take part in Walk4Water to help raise funds and combat the global water crisis
Martinsville Walmart Commonwealth Boulevard May 16 2021
Martinsville Walmart Commonwealth Boulevard May 16 2021
WDBJ7
Authorities seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at their final match of...
Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title