Fewer than 300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Sunday

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States.(CDC)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,184 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 280 from the 669,904 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 685 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,073,537 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday. 48.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 37.5% fully-vaccinated.

Friday, Governor Northam eliminated the state’s mask mandate.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,266,304 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 3.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the previously reported 3.5%.

As of Sunday, there were 11,018 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,008 Saturday.

656 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 700 reported Saturday. 55,554 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

