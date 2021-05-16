Folks take part in Walk4Water to help raise funds and combat the global water crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, community members walked 4 miles this weekend to promote awareness and raise funds to combat the global water crisis.

Journey Church in Botetourt County hosted this walk, where participants trekked along the Roanoke greenway around Wasena Park and carried 5-gallon buckets of water. The church’s Associate Pastor, Jackie Taylor, said these buckets symbolize the burden millions of women and children bear every day when they collect dirty water in developing countries.

The Walk 4 Water event was virtual, meaning groups could go out and do the walk on their own time.

“To see people come out and walk and support the cause and give financially for that, knowing we are making a difference, a real tangible difference for our world, it was heartwarming,” Taylor said.

All event proceeds and donations benefit Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that builds safe water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas.

