Advertisement

Folks take part in Walk4Water to help raise funds and combat the global water crisis

People walk along the Roanoke greenway with 5-gallon buckets of water.
People walk along the Roanoke greenway with 5-gallon buckets of water.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, community members walked 4 miles this weekend to promote awareness and raise funds to combat the global water crisis.

Journey Church in Botetourt County hosted this walk, where participants trekked along the Roanoke greenway around Wasena Park and carried 5-gallon buckets of water. The church’s Associate Pastor, Jackie Taylor, said these buckets symbolize the burden millions of women and children bear every day when they collect dirty water in developing countries.

The Walk 4 Water event was virtual, meaning groups could go out and do the walk on their own time.

“To see people come out and walk and support the cause and give financially for that, knowing we are making a difference, a real tangible difference for our world, it was heartwarming,” Taylor said.

All event proceeds and donations benefit Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that builds safe water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
Gov. John Bel Edwards amends mask mandate to ease restrictions statewide.
Virginia lifts mask mandate
Courtesy Forest FD
‘Mass casualty incident’ leaves 7 injured after Forest crash
WDBJ7
Authorities seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
Courtesy obituary
Cucci’s Pizzeria founder dies at 68

Latest News

William Byrd High School community members take a look at the floor plans for the upcoming...
Community tours William Byrd High School ahead of renovations
Martinsville Walmart Commonwealth Boulevard May 16 2021
Martinsville Walmart Commonwealth Boulevard May 16 2021
WDBJ7
Authorities seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at their final match of...
Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title