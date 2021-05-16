Forest crash results in ‘mass casualty incident’
A total of eight patients were in the car at the time of the crash.
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash in Forest left six people ejected and one in a hospital with unknown injuries.
The one patient taken for treatment was flown by a Centra 1 helicopter.
