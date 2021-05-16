Lynchburg men’s lacrosse advances to Division III quarterfinals with 14-8 win over Stevens

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse team defeated visiting Stevens 14-8 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals.

With the game tied 2-2 after the first quarter, the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 7-1 in the second and used five second-half goals to secure the victory.

Trammel Robinson led the Hornets with four goals, while Ryan Kenney and Brett Rogers added three goals each.

Lynchburg will face Christopher Newport in the DIII quarterfinals on May 22 at 4 p.m.

