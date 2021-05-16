Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title.

The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. It also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open where the Spaniard will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks.

Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court Saturday. French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the women’s final.