Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at their final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Nadal won 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By Andrew Dampf
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title.

The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. It also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open where the Spaniard will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks.

Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court Saturday. French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the women’s final.

