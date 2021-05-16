Advertisement

UK readies for major reopening but new variant sparks worry

The excitement over Monday’s reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety about a more contagious virus variant now spreading in the country.
Caroline Atkinson, owner of the Rose Coffee House poses for a photo as she prepares to reopen, in Belmont, Durham, England, Thursday May 13, 2021. Travelers are packing their bags, café-owners are polishing their cutlery and stage performers are warming up as Britain prepared for a major step out of lockdown. But excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety about a more contagious variant spreading in the country (Tom Wilkinson/PA via AP)(Tom Wilkinson | AP)
By Jill Lawless
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Travelers in England are packing their bags, bartenders are polishing their glasses and theater performers are warming up as Britain prepared for a major step out of lockdown. But the excitement over Monday’s reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety about a more contagious virus variant now spreading in the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant first identified in India is more transmissible than the U.K.’s main strain, and it’s likely it will become the dominant variant.

On Monday, people in England will be able to eat a restaurant meal indoors, go to a museum and visit one another’s homes. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to “take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.”

