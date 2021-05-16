Virginia reports 685 new COVID cases Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 669,904 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 685 from the 669,219 reported Friday, a bigger increase than the 493 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,984,320 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 6,926,215 Thursday. VDH didn’t post new numbers Saturday.

7,238,393 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests had been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 3.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 3.6% Thursday. New numbers weren’t posted Saturday.

As of Saturday, there were 11,008 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,991 Friday.

700 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 684 reported Friday. 55,535 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

