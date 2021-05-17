Advertisement

Crash closes US-29S near Carter Glass Bridge

All south lanes, and the north left shoulder and lane were closed.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along US-29S at the Carter Glass Bridge is diverting traffic onto the 210 Connector in Madison Heights and then onto VA-163.

All south lanes, and the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

