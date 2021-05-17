Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,109,951 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 7,073,537 doses reported Sunday. 48.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 37.8% fully-vaccinated.

Friday, Governor Northam eliminated the state’s mask mandate.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,275,087 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 3.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from Sunday’s 3.2%.

As of Monday, there were 11,029 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,018 Sunday.

661 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 656 reported Sunday. 55,579 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

