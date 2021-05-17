Grown Here at Home: Pick your own at Motley’s Strawberry Farm in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s prime strawberry time in our hometowns. At Motley’s Strawberry Farm in Gretna, the berries are ripe and sweet.

Gloria Motley: “We actually started with just a little small area because I love strawberries. One year we had a nice little patch and we had more than we could use, so a friend of mine suggested that we try selling them. That was sort of the beginning of how we got started,” explained Gloria Motley, owner of Motely’s Strawberry Farm.

That small patch has now grown into a 3.5-acre one. The crop this year is looking really good.

“I would say we’ve got one of our top five crops in the last 25-plus years growing strawberries. They’re fantastic,” said Kevin Motley, owner of Motley’s Strawberry Farm.

Lori and Chole Hopkins think it’s worth the drive.

“We drove from Roanoke and it’s the best strawberry field around. We picked four buckets in under an hour,” Lori explained. She says it’s, “easy strawberry picking.”

“The quality of them is great this year and the amount of berries on the vines is phenomenal,” said Kevin.

The Motley’s would love for you to stop by, bring the whole family, and fill up a bucket or two – or 10.

“First, you’ll have more fun on the farm than you will in the grocery store; and then number two is, you’re going to get sweet strawberries here that you don’t get in the store. We grow a variety that is sweeter; and the ones that are grown for shipping, they don’t have as much sugar in the plant because that will let the berry store longer. So our berries are more perishable, but they taste a lot better,” Kevin said.

“Over the years, we’ve made a lot of friends, and we have a lot of repeat customers,” said Gloria.

Just like Lori and Chloe.

“I wouldn’t consider anywhere else to go strawberry picking. I would only come here,” Lori said.

