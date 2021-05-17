Advertisement

Israeli and Virginia Tech flags stolen from campus

Israeli and Virginia Tech flags were stolen from the Malcolm Rosenberg Hillel Center at Virginia Tech(Hillel @ Virginia Tech)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A police report has been filed after the Israeli flag and Virginia Tech flag were stolen from the Malcolm Rosenberg Hillel Center at Virginia Tech over the weekend.

A statement from Hillel reads, “This antisemitic act has made many Jewish and pro-Israel students feel unwelcome and unsafe on campus. We hope the Virginia Tech and Blacksburg communities will investigate this matter and hold those responsible to account.”

This is the second such incident during the current school year.

A statement further reads, “We recognize the current violence in the Middle East has prompted strong emotions from many students and campus community members. But there is no excuse for vandalism or desecration of property. Those acts go against our campus’ violence or dialogue and mutual respect and have no place at Virginia Tech.

“Hillel at Virginia Tech is proud to stand with the people of Israel and against the violence in the Middle East. We pray for peace for all people in the region. Our professionals and students are open to engaging any students who seek to reflect on the past week, learn from differing perspectives, and contribute to a healthy dialogue on campus.”

