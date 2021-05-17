Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
WDBJ7
Investigators seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo

Latest News

Israeli and Virginia Tech flags were stolen from the Malcolm Rosenberg Hillel Center at...
Israeli and Virginia Tech flags stolen from campus
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping...
Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion