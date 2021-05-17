‘Let the new owners deal with those expenses’; Martinsville city leaders are working on their final budget as a city

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - While reversion is still 14 months away, Martinsville’s assistant city manager says they are being mindful of how they give funding to services that will soon be the county’s.

When it comes to constructing a budget, reverting to a town will take a lot off of Martinsville plate.

“Reversion will eliminate constitutional officers, the school system, our contributions to social services and the department of health so that is an enormous expense that is going to disappear.” said Assistant City Manager and City attorney Eric Monday.

Monday says that will allow the city fund various capital improves they have need for years.

“We really haven’t been able to devote the attention and money to because it just hasn’t been there. Upgrading our utility systems, buying more equipment for our police and fire officers.” said Monday.

However, when it comes to capital improvements on schools or services that will transfer to the county.

“Those are types of capital needs that we would normally have to do because you got to have an air conditioned school, you have to have a roof to doesn’t leak on a school, but if it is not going to be yours in a year maybe you can put a patch on that and let the new owners deal with those expenses.” said Monday.

The county’s spokesperson on reversion was not available for interview but we’re told funding for projects and services was not impacted by the process. However more money had to be spent on legal fees to cover reversion.

