Local business talks smarter cybersecurity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial pipeline, computer experts are reminding people to be cautious about their own cybersecurity.

Sean Peters, the owner of Tech Squared in Roanoke, tells us as technology has evolved, and so have hackers trying to steal information.

That means companies like his are working smarter to avoid the thieves.

Peters says online storage spaces including Google Drive and iCloud may make things easier for users to store their files, but can also be easily accessible to those trying to compromise your information.

”The type of the attack we saw with the pipeline is staged, it’s not just a one-time somebody clicked something, there are multiple stages throughout the process, multiple staged of compromise, it’s not just a poof the whole thing went down,” says Peters.

Peters advises when it comes to online banking, or storing credit cards on frequently shopped sites, users are better safe than sorry, and emphasizes you also should never use a debit card with direct access to your account if you do shop online.

