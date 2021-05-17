Local Office on Aging warning seniors about COVID-related scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke is warning seniors about scammers trying to offer them the COVID-19 vaccine or stimulus checks in exchange for their personal information

Representatives say crooks commonly ask for medicare and insurance information and instead are advising folks to protect their card similar to a bank card or driver’s license.

The LOA’s Director of Elder Rights, Robbie Boyd, says more seniors have reported getting texts and emails in addition to phone calls and fake door-to-door salespeople.

“We have seen where people are giving out their personal medicare or insurance information to local people who say they’re part of the coronavirus injection team,” says Boyd. “Make sure you go through your pharmacy, your medical provider, or the Virginia Department of health in signing up for an injection.”

The Local Office on Aging says they do have free presentations surrounding identity theft prevention

Anyone interested can call the office or click here for more information.

