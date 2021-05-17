Local union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The UAW Local 2069 Union members voted Sunday to reject the ratification of three areas of the contract negotiation proposal with Volvo.

The results were as follows:

Common Language NO 91%

Hourly Language NO 91%

Salary Language NO 83%

Volvo Trucks North America had previously announced the company and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW had ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. April 30, 2021.

Volvo says they were informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work on May 17 when they “look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” added NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

