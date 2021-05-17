New River Health District seeing a shift in COVID tests and vaccination numbers

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is gearing up to hold their last large-scale vaccination clinic.

This comes as the district see’s a shift in COVID-19 vaccinations and testing numbers.

The health district reports seeing less COVID-19 tests and vaccination being administered at large clinics.

Even though numbers are declining, officials say there is still a need for all COVID-19 services.

The district’s director says their next phase of vaccinations will take just as much effort as they shift to smaller clinics and vaccinating those 12 and older.

“Young people, they need to be vaccinated because they can still play a role in the spread of the virus, even if they don’t get very sick or having any symptoms. So this is part of our overall effort to decrease transmission,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

The last large scale vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 18 from 10:00a until 2:00p at Virginia Tech.

All three vaccines - will be available for those 12 and up.

Youth ages 12 to 15 MUST be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian, who must read the Emergency Use Authorization and attest to the child’s age.

Scheduling an appointment in ahead will lower possible wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

More than 60,000 or about 33% of the total population, in the NRV have been vaccinated so far.

