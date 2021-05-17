Non-profits applying for city grants to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gunfire unfortunately is an all-too-familiar sound for some of the middle school and high school students who come to the West End Center for youth.

“Almost every single time that there’s an incidence of violence in Roanoke city, one of our kids, it’s someone that they know, a friend or family member, sometimes its been someone who has been in our program at one point and they’ve graduated,” says Kiesha Preston.

Leaders at the center are hoping their organization will be picked to receive one of the mini-grants from Roanoke City’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

The commission is offering $65,000 worth of grants in the amounts of $3,000 to $5,000 for non-profits.

“This is work that we’ve already been having conversations about doing but things like this need funding,” says Preston. “We really believe that a lot of prevention with gun violence is giving people the resources that they need to survive and meet their basic needs without having to go out and do things that may result in violence”

Representatives say they’d ideally use this money for mentorship and educational programs, to help kids learn conflict resolution and build the skills to help them succeed in the workforce.

“The presence of a strong, caring adult outside your core family has a really big impact on building resilience so we really look at the West End Center as a place kids can come to build resilience,” says Executive Director Amanda Nastiuk. “If they’ve been impacted by gun violence, they can come here and get the things that they need.”

“We have a partnership with the Family Service of Roanoke Valley, so a lot of our kids are able to participate in day trip and counseling and get the support that they need,” adds Nastiuk.

Straight Street Outreach Ministry of Roanoke Valley also has their hat in the ring for a grant.

Director Keith Farmer says they’re working on putting together a program they could implement this summer that would allow staff and volunteers to provide guidance and support for those most at-risk.

“From the Saturday nights to teen parents to mentoring for Prison Fellowship Angel Tree to assisting with the homeless for Roanoke City Schools, there’s a bunch of opportunities that have presented themselves for us to be able to serve area teenagers and families,” says Farmer.

Officials with the city say they are hoping to have a meeting early next week once all of the applications are in to decide how to divide the grants.

They say the money will be given out to organizations by the end of the month, for programs to be implemented by August.

