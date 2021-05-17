Old grocery store on Salem Avenue to become apartments, commercial use space

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The view from a second story window at the old Murray’s Grocery Store on Salem Avenue is currently obstructed by ladders and tarp. Wood boards and exposed wire line the inside; a true project in the works.

“Well I have an affinity for corner stores,” said developer John Garland.

The store first opened in 1929, but it closed in the 60′s. It’s been vacant ever since.

The name Murray’s has faded into the brick, but still exists on the side of the building. The building will soon be home to four apartments and commercial use space.

“You can barely make them out now, but you can make them out enough to see what it was, so we’re gonna restore those signs,” assured Garland.

In September of last year the old Red Shield Lodge, located next door, opened as 18 new apartments. The mentality of reinventing the old has stayed the same.

While a top priority for the city is continuing to develop downtown, another priority is developing past downtown, more into the West End Area.

That’s one reason why growth continues down Salem Ave., but with any new project, there is risk involved.

“I think there is always a risk associated with a development no matter where you do it, but the good thing about experienced developers like John and his associates is the fact that they build that risk into what they do, they understand that it may take a little while to lease those apartments, fill that commercial space, but they’re dedicated to these kind of projects,” said Economic Development Manager, Marc Nelson.

The project is set to be completed later this summer.

