Police: Speed was factor in Bedford County crash; five juveniles sent to hospitals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Speed led to a crash in Bedford County that sent five juveniles to hospitals Sunday morning, according to state police.

Police say eight people, all minors, were in the BMW X5 when the driver ran off Ivy Lake Drive and lost control about 2:30 a.m., hit a culvert and overturned. One of the juveniles was flown to a hospital; the others were taken by ground ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

The driver is a 17-year-old boy who was with five girls and two other boys in the car. Police say it’s unclear whether they were wearing seatbelts.

