Advertisement

Police: Speed was factor in Bedford County crash; five juveniles sent to hospitals

Five juveniles were taken to hospitals after a crash May 16, 2021 in Bedford County,
Five juveniles were taken to hospitals after a crash May 16, 2021 in Bedford County,(Forest Fire Department, courtesy WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Speed led to a crash in Bedford County that sent five juveniles to hospitals Sunday morning, according to state police.

Police say eight people, all minors, were in the BMW X5 when the driver ran off Ivy Lake Drive and lost control about 2:30 a.m., hit a culvert and overturned. One of the juveniles was flown to a hospital; the others were taken by ground ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

The driver is a 17-year-old boy who was with five girls and two other boys in the car. Police say it’s unclear whether they were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
WDBJ7
Investigators seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

Crash closes US-29S near Carter Glass Bridge
Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Elliston tractor-trailer crash closes 460E
Crash at Hollins Rd and Norton Ave in Roanoke
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash into house