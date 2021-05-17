Advertisement

Radford Chamber of Commerce welcomes new executive director

Dan McKinney will serve as the chamber’s new executive director.
Dan McKinney will serve as the chamber's new executive director.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford’s Chamber of Commerce has new leadership, but he isn’t an unfamiliar face.

Dan McKinney will serve as the chamber’s new executive director.

McKinney served on the chamber’s board of directors for ten years before taking on this new role.

“I’ve served as a board, board director I serve as the treasure. I’ve also served as the president --however for a short time period. So I’ve always been kind of looking at the 20,000 foot level down never quite in this day to day operations so it’s been a pretty big shift,” said Dan McKinney.

McKinney also says he looks forward to working more with local businesses and showcasing all his hometown has to offer.

