Radford High School introduces Michael Crist as Bobcats’ new football coach

Crist spent the last 8 years as the head coach at Virginia High School.
New Radford head football coach Michael Crist(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg native Michael Crist is returning home to be the new head football coach at Radford High School.

Crist, who spent the last 8 years at Virginia High, was officially introduced Monday at the school and he says he can’t wait to get started with his new team.

“As much as anything, it was the community where my wife and I were excited about raising our kids, so that was first and foremost,” said Crist. “But, you look at the program as an outsider, I just have great respect for what Coach Lineburg built, what Coach Saunders continued and I think it’s a special place.”

