Rain showers continue through Tuesday

Temperatures soar by the end of the week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Better rain chances Monday
  • Few more showers Tuesday
  • Summer-like heat into next weekend

MONDAY

The warm front moves closer on Monday bringing the best chances of rain to the region. It’ll be fairly cloudy so storm chances still look pretty low. Still, we could have some rumbles of thunder. Rain totals will be limited to a quarter inch or less.

Highs across the region will be in the 60s to the west and low 70s to the east with a light east wind.

Rain and a few storms possible on Monday.
Rain and a few storms possible on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

With the warm front still around, rain chances will continue Tuesday. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon with even a few storms possible. Severe weather is very unlikely though.

Highs again will climb into the 60s and 70s.

Our front hangs out Tuesday triggering another round of showers.
Our front hangs out Tuesday triggering another round of showers.(WDBJ)

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.

END OF THE WEEK

High pressure looks to build in behind the warm front for the end of the week. This will likely lead to a Summer-like pattern into next weekend. Highs climb into the 80s with some locations looking to make it into the lower 90s by the weekend.

Highs back into the 80s.
Highs back into the 80s.(WDBJ7 Weather)

