Salem business owners adjust to a new normal now that the mask mandate has been lifted

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Local business owners are adjusting now that the Governor has lifted the mask mandate, which allows customers to take their masks off in stores. Fully-vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, but businesses still have the right to require masks if they so choose.

“People are welcome to come in here without a mask on, please feel free,” Holly Gray, Owner of Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile in Salem, said.

After Governor Ralph Northam lifted the mask mandate Friday night, fully-vaccinated customers no longer have to wear masks in most stores--but that’s really up to the individual store owners, leaving room for some confusion.

“Definitely, I feel like nobody really knows if they’re supposed to wear one or not, including me,” Gray said.

Despite the confusion, Gray is excited about seeing most of her customers’ smiles again.

“Almost disbelief because I feel like it’s just been a long time coming. . . so I’m just relieved, I really am, I hopeful that this pandemic is under control,” she said.

The Knittin’ Coop Owner Robin Ferguson is feeling that same relief.

“Springtime is here, summer is on the horizon, I feel like this is a liberating change and that we can get back to normal,” Ferguson said.

Those who are unvaccinated or not fully-vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear masks in all settings, but the new guidance doesn’t provide any insight on how businesses can distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

“I am going to do it on the honor system, I’m not going to ask anybody, put anybody on the spot, have the vaccine police at the door. . . But by me being vaccinated I am protected and I want to protect everyone else,” Ferguson said.

