Advertisement

Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5

President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping...
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention next month.

Party officials announced Monday that Trump will speak at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville.

Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision.

North Carolina GOP party leaders are hoping he’ll keep playing a role in state politics and help the party in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

A party spokeswoman said Trump’s speech will be off-limits to the media and that journalists won’t be able to view it in any way.

Copyright 2021 ap. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
WDBJ7
Investigators seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights