VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday.

“Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect one another. Containing the virus required sacrifice that touched every part of daily life. Among those things that changed was how we governed. As many Virginians took to remote work, so did the House, and while that transition presented challenges, I am proud to say that the House of Delegates met the moment during this public health and economic crisis.

“Now, with infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is time our body returns where it belongs, in the Capitol, in the People’s Chamber. There is still much work to be done as we continue to get additional Virginians vaccinated, but this step is another milestone in our return to normal. Virginia is turning the corner on this pandemic and toward a brighter future.”

