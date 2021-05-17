Advertisement

VDH holds Statewide Day of Action Tuesday, urging people to get vaccinated

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - May 18 is Statewide Day of Action in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health, in support of getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. VDH says its “biggest obstacle is convincing people who are reluctant to be vaccinated to do so.”

According to the VDH vaccine dashboard, as of May 17, 7,109,951 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia. 48.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 37.8% fully-vaccinated.

The West Piedmont Health District put together a video to urge people to get vaccinated; see the video at the top of this story.

Click vaccines.gov and enter your zip code for a choice of vaccination times and dates near you.

