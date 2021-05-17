Advertisement

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions.

Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.

Part of the letter reads, “We were pleasantly surprised when Governor Northam heeded, in part, our call Friday morning to lift his mask mandate. Any relaxing of his edicts is a positive development, especially one that would restore the right of individual Virginians to make their own determinations regarding COVID-related precautions.

“The Governor’s 18-page executive order and 61 pages of accompanying guidelines for businesses have caused further confusion about the status of his mandate, however. The result has been unnecessary friction between Virginia businesses and their patrons. Further, his failure to ‘follow the science’ by ending restrictions on schools is a glaring and consequential omission.”

Read the entire letter here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
IRS sends out another round of relief payments
WDBJ7
Investigators seek person of interest after bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet
VDH holds Statewide Day of Action Tuesday, urging people to get vaccinated