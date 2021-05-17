Advertisement

Virginia Tech women’s golf team prepares for first national championship appearance

The Hokies will compete at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona later this week.
The Virginia Tech women's golf team prepares for its first national championship appearance.
By Travis Wells
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies took some swings on the practice tee Monday morning fresh off a 6th place finish at the Stanford regional last week, which qualified them for the NCAA Championships for the very first time. They’ll be one of 24 teams to tee it up at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona later this week.

A vision that head coach Carol Robertson had when she took the job with the fledgling program more than six years ago is now a reality.

“For them to be able to make it to a national championship, it started a long time ago,” said Robertson. “This has been a six-year journey of each of these girls growing and getting better every year, our program just getting more solid, more leadership and more confidence as we have gone along. So to be able to do this and let them feel the success and the reward of doing all the right things for the past six years is really exciting.”

“It’s a really cool honor to be a part of the program that does make it for the very first time,” said senior Emily Mahar. “I know when I started as a freshman four years ago, it was our dream then. Just to see how far the team has come and how much the team has grown in that short four years has been really cool.”

The Hokies admit that they’ll have some nerves on the first tee Friday, at least until the first tee shot splits the fairway.

“I think the nerves are always good when you are first getting out there,” said sophomore Alyssa Montgomery. “It just means you are excited and you really care about it. But after a couple of holes, you kind of get into a good groove, the nerves go away, and really, you’re just looking at that next shot ready to go.”

The Hokies will travel on Tuesday and play a practice round on Thursday before teeing it up bright and early Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. local time.

