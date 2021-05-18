378 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,834 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 378 from the 670,456 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 272 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,109,951 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 7,073,537 doses reported Sunday. 48.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 37.8% fully-vaccinated. Tuesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

[VDH holds Statewide Day of Action Tuesday, urging people to get vaccinated]

Friday, Governor Northam eliminated the state’s mask mandate.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,285,852 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 3.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from Monday’s 3.3%.

As of Tuesday, there were 11,042 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,029 Monday.

604 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 661 reported Monday. 55,669 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.