Advertisement

Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by NC deputies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies is set to discuss the findings of the state’s investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to talk about the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
One dead after crash on Carter Glass Bridge

Latest News

The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Medics: 10 people wounded in strike from Gaza on Israel
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moving to improve legal services for poor, minorities
HopeTree
Treating Trauma
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments