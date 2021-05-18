Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to an I-81 overpass after a vehicle crashed over the side.
According to the department, initial reports listed two people as trapped in the car that came off the overpass and overturned on Roanoke Road. However, when crews arrived they found both people had gotten themselves out of the vehicle.
Multiple crews assisted with patient care and hazard mitigation, according to the department.
