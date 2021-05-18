Advertisement

Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville

The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.(Troutville Volunteer Fire Department)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to an I-81 overpass after a vehicle crashed over the side.

According to the department, initial reports listed two people as trapped in the car that came off the overpass and overturned on Roanoke Road. However, when crews arrived they found both people had gotten themselves out of the vehicle.

Multiple crews assisted with patient care and hazard mitigation, according to the department.

Wagon 2 and Squad 2 were dispatched to Roanoke Rd northbound at the I-81 overpass for a vehicle that came off I-81 and...

Posted by Troutville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured
One dead after crash on Carter Glass Bridge

Latest News

A photo from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department shows the BMW X5 shortly after it rolled...
“Blessed that no one passed away:” Teen recounts how six were ejected from Bedford Crash
Cleared: Roanoke crash causes delays along US-220S
Five juveniles were taken to hospitals after a crash May 16, 2021 in Bedford County,
Police: Speed was factor in Bedford County crash; five juveniles sent to hospitals
One dead after crash on Carter Glass Bridge