Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to an I-81 overpass after a vehicle crashed over the side.

According to the department, initial reports listed two people as trapped in the car that came off the overpass and overturned on Roanoke Road. However, when crews arrived they found both people had gotten themselves out of the vehicle.

Multiple crews assisted with patient care and hazard mitigation, according to the department.

Wagon 2 and Squad 2 were dispatched to Roanoke Rd northbound at the I-81 overpass for a vehicle that came off I-81 and... Posted by Troutville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 17, 2021

