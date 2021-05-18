Claire Parker Foundation renovates second home in fight against pediatric cancer

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization is helping continue the fight against pediatric cancer.

The Claire Parker Foundation is renovating their second Altavista home.

After renovating the home they’ll sell it.

Proceeds will then go toward different programs in the fight against cancer.

“They wanna see this kind of just grow and be able to help as many people as they can and through this new project that we’ve started, it just is a win-win for the community and for these children,” said Karly Rouillier, director of communications.

They hope to have the home done and sold next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.