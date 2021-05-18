Advertisement

Disaster declaration approved to deal with February storms in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDEM Release) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced federal disaster assistance is being made available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement commonwealth, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe winter storms in February.

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) says it is “thankful for the President’s approval of this declaration as it will provide additional financial recovery opportunities during what has already been a very tough year in the midst of COVID-19. The Public Assistance (PA) program is a financial grant program that provides reimbursement for eligible emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities as a direct result of this disaster. The federal cost share is 75% of eligible costs.”

Potential applicants for the grant program include localities, tribal governments, state agencies and some private non-profits in designated jurisdictions: Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Campbell, Caroline, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Franklin, Goochland, Greensville, Halifax, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, and Richmond counties.

Additional designations may be made if requested by June 9, and warranted by the results of further damage assessments ongoing in Virginia. Applicants have until June 9 to submit an official Request for Public Assistance in the FEMA Grants Portal to be considered for the program. 

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the commonwealth under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and will be available in all areas of Virginia, according to VDEM. This program provides financial grant assistance for actions taken to “reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.”

More information on the Application process will be available on VDEM’s disaster-specific website and on FEMA’s website for FEMA-4602-DR information updates. You can also contact VDEM recovery at recovery@vdem.virginia.gov.

