Entomologists encourage people to protect themselves against ticks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts encourage folks to prepare before heading outdoors this summer so they can avoid ticks.

Virginia Tech entomologists say this time of year is when ticks can be their most active.

It’s important to protect yourself from the insects so you can avoid illnesses like Lyme disease.

That means wearing repellent and long clothes, avoiding walks through leaf litter and long brush, and checking your body after spending time outside.

“Just keeping yourself educated about ticks and the sort of the diseases they can spread is excellent and honestly the best defense against the ticks is knowing about them,” Department of Entomology Communications Coordinator James Mason said.

If you are bitten by a tick, there’s no need to panic. Experts say just monitor your symptoms and seek medical help if you notice any changes in your body.

