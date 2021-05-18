Advertisement

Family of missing Halifax County woman continues to fight for closure 12 years later

Barksdale looks at a picture of Brown Monday.
Barksdale looks at a picture of Brown Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County home is quiet Monday.

Preteasta Barksdale sits inside and reflects on a grim anniversary.

Sunday marked 12 years since her sister, Hattie Brown, was last seen.

“It’s just, it’s very emotional that each year we don’t hear anything,” said Barksdale.

Finding Brown has been Barksdale’s mission since May 16, 2009, when she was last seen at a Sheetz in Halifax County.

Barksdale says Brown was known for her giving quality, including time in the Army.

“She had to go to Desert Storm and she served over there as a communicator where she would go out in the field and come back with information,” said Barksdale.

But information has been hard to come by since Brown went missing.

Then, in 2016, Brown was legally declared dead.

“But not for us. She’s not officially deceased until we find out what happened or we find her remains,” said Barksdale.

Until that moment comes, the clock will keep ticking for her family.

But Barksdale and others will not give in, even until the end of time.

“We have to continue to believe in God and that one day she will be restored because anything that happens in the dark eventually is gonna come to the light,” said Barksdale.

