Franklin County to invest in new playground

Franklin County is investing $61,000 in a new playground at its Recreation Park.
By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County is investing $61,000 in a new playground at its Recreation Park.

The plans were approved by the county’s board of supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

The current equipment is 20 years old and has become outdated.

In January, an inspector found several items at the playground had failed national standard.

So instead of fixing each problem, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department said it is more economical to replace the entire thing.

“It’s actually outlived its life expectancy. Lots of people have had some great times playing on this playground, but it’s definitely time to see it replaced,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman said.

The upgraded equipment will be installed sometime this summer.

