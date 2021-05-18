Giles Co. Christian Service Mission opens a new food pantry

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new food pantry in Giles County is now open.

Giles County Christian Service Mission had grand opening of their new 512 Food Pantry in Pearisburg, VA.

It’s all a part of an effort to fight food insecurity in their hometowns.

Officials say the new pantry allows them to move into a client-choice model-- giving people the chance to choose their own food.

“It’s important for them to be able to know they have somewhere right here in Giles County that they can come and shop and you know be able to choose what they want,” said Leisa Palmer the director of Giles County Christian Service Mission.

Palmer says having this option, gives those facing food insecurity a way to tailor the assistance they receive for their own unique situation.

The pantry is open from 10:00a until 2:00p Monday through Friday. To learn more about the mission, you can visit their Facebook page.

